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Tyler Reddick, 15 other NASCAR Cup drivers eliminated at Sonoma

Round number two of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge is set to take place this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, NASCAR
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, NASCAR | Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The second annual NASCAR In-Season Challenge started on Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway, and 32 drivers battled for the right to advance to the second round at Chicagoland Speedway this coming Sunday evening.

With head-to-head matchups determining who advances and who is eliminated, the top 16 finishers weren't necessarily those who advanced. In fact, simply because of seeding and matchup draws, four drivers who finished inside the top 16 on Sunday were eliminated, while four who finished below them advanced to the next round.

Only four full-time drivers were excluded from the 32-driver bracket. Haas Factory Team's Cole Custer, Trackhouse Racing's Connor Zilisch, and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware all failed to qualify for the tournament, as they were all outside of the top 32 in the point standings following the race at Pocono Raceway two weeks prior.

Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill, who took over behind the wheel of the No. 8-turned-No. 33 Chevrolet after the death of two-time series champion Kyle Busch, is not eligible for Cup Series points as a full-time O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver, and the seeding was based on driver points, rather than owner points.

16 drivers eliminated, including three upsets

Most notably, No. 1 seed Tyler Reddick was eliminated after power steering issues mired him four laps off the lead lap. With No. 1 seed Denny Hamlin having been eliminated in the opening round at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) a year ago, the No. 1 seed has still yet to advance to the second round in this tournament.

There were only two other upsets. The entire right side of the bracket notably did not feature any upsets in eight matchups, while the left side featured three.

No. 25 seed Todd Gilliland of Front Row Motorsports beat No. 8 seed Daniel Suarez of Spire Motorsports, and he did so with only a 29th place finish. No. 20 seed Michael McDowell of Spire Motorsports defeated No. 13 seed Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing.

Here's a look at how things shook out on Sunday.

NASCAR In-Season Challenge matchups at Sonoma

Seed

Winner

Finish

Seed

Loser

Finish

32

Alex Bowman

10th

1

Tyler Reddick

36th

16

Austin Cindric

13th

17

Brad Keseloweski

17th

25

Todd Gilliland

29th

8

Daniel Suarez

31st

9

Carson Hocevar

11th

24

Zane Smith

18th

12

Chase Briscoe

2nd

21

A.J. Allmendinger

16th

5

Ty Gibbs

3rd

28

Austin Dillon

27th

20

Michael McDowell

9th

13

Bubba Wallace

22nd

4

Chase Elliott

17th

29

Noah Gragson

32nd

2

Denny Hamlin

26th

31

Ty Dillon

35th

15

Erik Jones

23rd

18

Joey Logano

24th

7

Chris Buescher

19th

26

John Hunter Nemechek

25th

10

Christopher Bell

5th

23

Ross Chastain

14th

11

William Byron

12th

22

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21st

6

Kyle Larson

4th

27

Riley Herbst

30th

14

Shane van Gisbergen

1st

19

Ryan Preece

8th

3

Ryan Blaney

6th

30

Josh Berry

28th

The second round at Chicagoland is set to feature Bowman vs. Cindric, Gilliland vs. Hocevar, Briscoe vs. Gibbs, McDowell vs. Elliott, Hamlin vs. Jones, Buescher vs. Bell, Byron vs. Larson, and van Gisbergen vs. Blaney.

Rounds three, four, and five are scheduled to take place at Atlanta, North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, respectively.

Tune in to TNT this Sunday, July 5 at 6:00 p.m. for the live broadcast of the eero 400 from Chicagoland Speedway.

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