Tyler Reddick, 15 other NASCAR Cup drivers eliminated at Sonoma

The second annual NASCAR In-Season Challenge started on Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway, and 32 drivers battled for the right to advance to the second round at Chicagoland Speedway this coming Sunday evening.

With head-to-head matchups determining who advances and who is eliminated, the top 16 finishers weren't necessarily those who advanced. In fact, simply because of seeding and matchup draws, four drivers who finished inside the top 16 on Sunday were eliminated, while four who finished below them advanced to the next round.

Only four full-time drivers were excluded from the 32-driver bracket. Haas Factory Team's Cole Custer, Trackhouse Racing's Connor Zilisch, and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware all failed to qualify for the tournament, as they were all outside of the top 32 in the point standings following the race at Pocono Raceway two weeks prior.

Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill, who took over behind the wheel of the No. 8-turned-No. 33 Chevrolet after the death of two-time series champion Kyle Busch, is not eligible for Cup Series points as a full-time O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver, and the seeding was based on driver points, rather than owner points.

16 drivers eliminated, including three upsets

Most notably, No. 1 seed Tyler Reddick was eliminated after power steering issues mired him four laps off the lead lap. With No. 1 seed Denny Hamlin having been eliminated in the opening round at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) a year ago, the No. 1 seed has still yet to advance to the second round in this tournament.

There were only two other upsets. The entire right side of the bracket notably did not feature any upsets in eight matchups, while the left side featured three.

No. 25 seed Todd Gilliland of Front Row Motorsports beat No. 8 seed Daniel Suarez of Spire Motorsports, and he did so with only a 29th place finish. No. 20 seed Michael McDowell of Spire Motorsports defeated No. 13 seed Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing.

Here's a look at how things shook out on Sunday.

NASCAR In-Season Challenge matchups at Sonoma

Seed Winner Finish Seed Loser Finish 32 Alex Bowman 10th 1 Tyler Reddick 36th 16 Austin Cindric 13th 17 Brad Keseloweski 17th 25 Todd Gilliland 29th 8 Daniel Suarez 31st 9 Carson Hocevar 11th 24 Zane Smith 18th 12 Chase Briscoe 2nd 21 A.J. Allmendinger 16th 5 Ty Gibbs 3rd 28 Austin Dillon 27th 20 Michael McDowell 9th 13 Bubba Wallace 22nd 4 Chase Elliott 17th 29 Noah Gragson 32nd 2 Denny Hamlin 26th 31 Ty Dillon 35th 15 Erik Jones 23rd 18 Joey Logano 24th 7 Chris Buescher 19th 26 John Hunter Nemechek 25th 10 Christopher Bell 5th 23 Ross Chastain 14th 11 William Byron 12th 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 21st 6 Kyle Larson 4th 27 Riley Herbst 30th 14 Shane van Gisbergen 1st 19 Ryan Preece 8th 3 Ryan Blaney 6th 30 Josh Berry 28th

The second round at Chicagoland is set to feature Bowman vs. Cindric, Gilliland vs. Hocevar, Briscoe vs. Gibbs, McDowell vs. Elliott, Hamlin vs. Jones, Buescher vs. Bell, Byron vs. Larson, and van Gisbergen vs. Blaney.

Rounds three, four, and five are scheduled to take place at Atlanta, North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, respectively.

Tune in to TNT this Sunday, July 5 at 6:00 p.m. for the live broadcast of the eero 400 from Chicagoland Speedway.