Tyler Reddick, 15 other NASCAR Cup drivers eliminated at Sonoma

The second annual NASCAR In-Season Challenge started on Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway, and 32 drivers battled for the right to advance to the second round at Chicagoland Speedway this coming Sunday evening.
With head-to-head matchups determining who advances and who is eliminated, the top 16 finishers weren't necessarily those who advanced. In fact, simply because of seeding and matchup draws, four drivers who finished inside the top 16 on Sunday were eliminated, while four who finished below them advanced to the next round.
Only four full-time drivers were excluded from the 32-driver bracket. Haas Factory Team's Cole Custer, Trackhouse Racing's Connor Zilisch, and Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware all failed to qualify for the tournament, as they were all outside of the top 32 in the point standings following the race at Pocono Raceway two weeks prior.
Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill, who took over behind the wheel of the No. 8-turned-No. 33 Chevrolet after the death of two-time series champion Kyle Busch, is not eligible for Cup Series points as a full-time O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver, and the seeding was based on driver points, rather than owner points.
16 drivers eliminated, including three upsets
Most notably, No. 1 seed Tyler Reddick was eliminated after power steering issues mired him four laps off the lead lap. With No. 1 seed Denny Hamlin having been eliminated in the opening round at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) a year ago, the No. 1 seed has still yet to advance to the second round in this tournament.
There were only two other upsets. The entire right side of the bracket notably did not feature any upsets in eight matchups, while the left side featured three.
No. 25 seed Todd Gilliland of Front Row Motorsports beat No. 8 seed Daniel Suarez of Spire Motorsports, and he did so with only a 29th place finish. No. 20 seed Michael McDowell of Spire Motorsports defeated No. 13 seed Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing.
Here's a look at how things shook out on Sunday.
NASCAR In-Season Challenge matchups at Sonoma
Seed
Winner
Finish
Seed
Loser
Finish
32
Alex Bowman
10th
1
Tyler Reddick
36th
16
Austin Cindric
13th
17
Brad Keseloweski
17th
25
Todd Gilliland
29th
8
Daniel Suarez
31st
9
Carson Hocevar
11th
24
Zane Smith
18th
12
Chase Briscoe
2nd
21
A.J. Allmendinger
16th
5
Ty Gibbs
3rd
28
Austin Dillon
27th
20
Michael McDowell
9th
13
Bubba Wallace
22nd
4
Chase Elliott
17th
29
Noah Gragson
32nd
2
Denny Hamlin
26th
31
Ty Dillon
35th
15
Erik Jones
23rd
18
Joey Logano
24th
7
Chris Buescher
19th
26
John Hunter Nemechek
25th
10
Christopher Bell
5th
23
Ross Chastain
14th
11
William Byron
12th
22
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
21st
6
Kyle Larson
4th
27
Riley Herbst
30th
14
Shane van Gisbergen
1st
19
Ryan Preece
8th
3
Ryan Blaney
6th
30
Josh Berry
28th
The second round at Chicagoland is set to feature Bowman vs. Cindric, Gilliland vs. Hocevar, Briscoe vs. Gibbs, McDowell vs. Elliott, Hamlin vs. Jones, Buescher vs. Bell, Byron vs. Larson, and van Gisbergen vs. Blaney.
Rounds three, four, and five are scheduled to take place at Atlanta, North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, respectively.
Tune in to TNT this Sunday, July 5 at 6:00 p.m. for the live broadcast of the eero 400 from Chicagoland Speedway.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations