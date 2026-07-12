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Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying: Full Quaker State 400 starting lineup

Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Saturday's qualifying session.
ByAsher Fair|
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Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), NASCAR
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), NASCAR | Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

EchoPark Speedway, more commonly referred to as Atlanta Motor Speedway, is set to become the first track on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule to host its second race of the year this Sunday.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday evening's 260-lap Quaker State 400 around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval by recording a top lap speed of 179.912 miles per hour in his No. 12 Ford during the second round of Saturday's qualifying session.

Blaney is among the eight drivers still eligible to win this year's In-Season Challenge tournament. Sunday's race is race number three of five on this year's tournament schedule.

Teammate Joey Logano, whom he beat to the top spot in qualifying by 0.036 seconds, it set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 22 Ford. Logano has already been eliminated from tournament contention and separately faces an uphill battle just to qualify for the playoffs.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Quaker State 400 in Atlanta. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Position

Driver

1

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

9

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

10

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

11

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

14

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

20

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

23

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

25

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

29

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

30

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

32

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

34

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37

B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

38

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage of the Quaker State 400 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this evening. Tune in and don't miss any of the action from the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 20th overall points race and second from Atlanta!

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