Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying: Full Quaker State 400 starting lineup

EchoPark Speedway, more commonly referred to as Atlanta Motor Speedway, is set to become the first track on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule to host its second race of the year this Sunday.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday evening's 260-lap Quaker State 400 around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval by recording a top lap speed of 179.912 miles per hour in his No. 12 Ford during the second round of Saturday's qualifying session.

Blaney is among the eight drivers still eligible to win this year's In-Season Challenge tournament. Sunday's race is race number three of five on this year's tournament schedule.

Teammate Joey Logano, whom he beat to the top spot in qualifying by 0.036 seconds, it set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 22 Ford. Logano has already been eliminated from tournament contention and separately faces an uphill battle just to qualify for the playoffs.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Quaker State 400 in Atlanta. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Position Driver 1 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 2 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 3 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 9 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 11 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 12 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 14 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 18 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 20 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 25 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 30 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 31 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 32 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 34 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 36 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 37 B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 38 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage of the Quaker State 400 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this evening. Tune in and don't miss any of the action from the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 20th overall points race and second from Atlanta!