Atlanta NASCAR Cup qualifying: Full Quaker State 400 starting lineup

EchoPark Speedway, more commonly referred to as Atlanta Motor Speedway, is set to become the first track on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule to host its second race of the year this Sunday.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday evening's 260-lap Quaker State 400 around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval by recording a top lap speed of 179.912 miles per hour in his No. 12 Ford during the second round of Saturday's qualifying session.
Blaney is among the eight drivers still eligible to win this year's In-Season Challenge tournament. Sunday's race is race number three of five on this year's tournament schedule.
Teammate Joey Logano, whom he beat to the top spot in qualifying by 0.036 seconds, it set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 22 Ford. Logano has already been eliminated from tournament contention and separately faces an uphill battle just to qualify for the playoffs.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Quaker State 400 in Atlanta. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Position
Driver
1
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
9
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
11
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
14
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
18
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
20
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
23
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
25
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
28
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
29
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
30
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
32
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
33
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
34
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
36
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
37
B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
38
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage of the Quaker State 400 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this evening. Tune in and don't miss any of the action from the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 20th overall points race and second from Atlanta!
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