Chicagoland NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

For the first time since Kyle Larson won the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship more than eight months ago, a driver not named Tyler Reddick is leading the point standings.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin turned a 129-point deficit into a one-point lead over his 23XI Racing driver by making up ground over the course of six consecutive races, a stretch which included the 64-time race winner's first career three-race winning streak at Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Pocono Raceway.

It also included two consecutive non-oval races, where many believed Reddick would begin to open up that gap again.

Important note: it has now officially been more than two months since someone other than Hamlin won a full-length oval race. Including the exhibition All-Star Race, his win streak in such races is four.

Here's how the top 10 in the standings look ahead of Sunday's eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, where Hamlin won in 2015. The four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Joliet, Illinois oval hasn't hosted a Cup race since 2019.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Chicago

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 719 0 2 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 718 -1 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 615 -104 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 589 -130 5 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 571 -148 6 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 554 -165 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 518 -201 8 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 509 -210 9 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 484 -235 10 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 472 -247

With nobody else within 100 points of the lead, one of the top two Toyota drivers is guaranteed to be the points leader after the first race of the 2026 season's second half, at which point there are set to be just seven races remaining on the regular season schedule.

And by the way, Hamlin took pole for the eero 400 as well. The full starting lineup for Sunday's race, led by the driver of the No. 11 Toyota, was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Chicagoland as the eero 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Denny Hamlin - 722 (0)



2 - Tyler Reddick - 719 (-3)



3 - Ryan Blaney - 615 (-107)



4 - Ty Gibbs - 591 (-131)



5 - Kyle Larson - 580 (-142)



6 - Chase Elliott - 554 (-168)



7 - Chris Buescher - 523 (-199)



8 - Carson Hocevar - 509 (-213)



9 - Daniel Suarez - 484 (-238)



10 - Chase Briscoe - 474 (-248)

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Denny Hamlin - 730 (0)



2 - Tyler Reddick - 719 (-11)



3 - Ryan Blaney - 621 (-109)



4 - Ty Gibbs - 598 (-132)



5 - Kyle Larson - 580 (-150)



6 - Chase Elliott - 558 (-172)



7 - Chris Buescher - 523 (-207)



8 - Carson Hocevar - 509 (-221)



9 - Daniel Suarez - 484 (-246)



10 - Chase Briscoe - 483 (-247)

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Full standings after eero 400

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 764 0 2 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 720 -44 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 651 -113 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 627 -137 5 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 584 -180 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 583 -181 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 541 -223 8 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 538 -226 9 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 524 -240 10 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 512 -252 11 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 507 -257 12 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 499 -265 13 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 484 -280 14 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 437 -327 15 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 434 -330 16 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 411 -353 17 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 407 -357 18 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 395 -369 19 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 395 -369 20 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 392 -372 21 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 377 -387 22 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 375 -389 23 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 349 -415 24 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 348 -416 25 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 335 -429 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 330 -434 27 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 325 -439 28 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 293 -471 29 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 266 -498 30 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 231 -533 31 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 221 -543 32 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 221 -543 33 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 217 -547 34 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 199 -565 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 163 -601

TNT Sports' broadcast stint is set to continue with this coming Sunday, July 12 with the Quaker State 400, which is set to be the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway). Live coverage of race number three of five on the In-Season Challenge schedule is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.