Chicagoland NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

For the first time since Kyle Larson won the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship more than eight months ago, a driver not named Tyler Reddick is leading the point standings.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin turned a 129-point deficit into a one-point lead over his 23XI Racing driver by making up ground over the course of six consecutive races, a stretch which included the 64-time race winner's first career three-race winning streak at Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Pocono Raceway.
It also included two consecutive non-oval races, where many believed Reddick would begin to open up that gap again.
Important note: it has now officially been more than two months since someone other than Hamlin won a full-length oval race. Including the exhibition All-Star Race, his win streak in such races is four.
Here's how the top 10 in the standings look ahead of Sunday's eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, where Hamlin won in 2015. The four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Joliet, Illinois oval hasn't hosted a Cup race since 2019.
NASCAR Cup Series standings before Chicago
Rank
Driver
Points
Gap
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
719
0
2
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
718
-1
3
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
615
-104
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
589
-130
5
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
571
-148
6
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
554
-165
7
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
518
-201
8
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
509
-210
9
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
484
-235
10
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
472
-247
With nobody else within 100 points of the lead, one of the top two Toyota drivers is guaranteed to be the points leader after the first race of the 2026 season's second half, at which point there are set to be just seven races remaining on the regular season schedule.
And by the way, Hamlin took pole for the eero 400 as well. The full starting lineup for Sunday's race, led by the driver of the No. 11 Toyota, was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.
Follow along with our standings updates from Chicagoland as the eero 400 unfolds.
NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.
NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Standings updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Standings after Stage 1
1 - Denny Hamlin - 722 (0)
2 - Tyler Reddick - 719 (-3)
3 - Ryan Blaney - 615 (-107)
4 - Ty Gibbs - 591 (-131)
5 - Kyle Larson - 580 (-142)
6 - Chase Elliott - 554 (-168)
7 - Chris Buescher - 523 (-199)
8 - Carson Hocevar - 509 (-213)
9 - Daniel Suarez - 484 (-238)
10 - Chase Briscoe - 474 (-248)
NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Standings after Stage 2
1 - Denny Hamlin - 730 (0)
2 - Tyler Reddick - 719 (-11)
3 - Ryan Blaney - 621 (-109)
4 - Ty Gibbs - 598 (-132)
5 - Kyle Larson - 580 (-150)
6 - Chase Elliott - 558 (-172)
7 - Chris Buescher - 523 (-207)
8 - Carson Hocevar - 509 (-221)
9 - Daniel Suarez - 484 (-246)
10 - Chase Briscoe - 483 (-247)
NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Full standings after eero 400
Rank
Driver
Points
Gap
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
764
0
2
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
720
-44
3
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
651
-113
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
627
-137
5
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
584
-180
6
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
583
-181
7
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
541
-223
8
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
538
-226
9
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
524
-240
10
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
512
-252
11
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
507
-257
12
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
499
-265
13
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
484
-280
14
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
437
-327
15
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
434
-330
16
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
411
-353
17
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
407
-357
18
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
395
-369
19
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
395
-369
20
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
392
-372
21
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
377
-387
22
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
375
-389
23
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
349
-415
24
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
348
-416
25
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
335
-429
26
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
330
-434
27
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
325
-439
28
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
293
-471
29
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
266
-498
30
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
231
-533
31
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
221
-543
32
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
221
-543
33
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
217
-547
34
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
199
-565
35
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
163
-601
TNT Sports' broadcast stint is set to continue with this coming Sunday, July 12 with the Quaker State 400, which is set to be the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway). Live coverage of race number three of five on the In-Season Challenge schedule is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.
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