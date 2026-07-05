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Chicagoland NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway is the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 19th points race, and it's the first race at the track since 2019.
ByAsher Fair|
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Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Chicagoland Speedway, NASCAR
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Chicagoland Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

For the first time since Kyle Larson won the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship more than eight months ago, a driver not named Tyler Reddick is leading the point standings.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin turned a 129-point deficit into a one-point lead over his 23XI Racing driver by making up ground over the course of six consecutive races, a stretch which included the 64-time race winner's first career three-race winning streak at Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Pocono Raceway.

It also included two consecutive non-oval races, where many believed Reddick would begin to open up that gap again.

Important note: it has now officially been more than two months since someone other than Hamlin won a full-length oval race. Including the exhibition All-Star Race, his win streak in such races is four.

Here's how the top 10 in the standings look ahead of Sunday's eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, where Hamlin won in 2015. The four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Joliet, Illinois oval hasn't hosted a Cup race since 2019.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Chicago

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

719

0

2

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

718

-1

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

615

-104

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

589

-130

5

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

571

-148

6

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

554

-165

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

518

-201

8

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

509

-210

9

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

484

-235

10

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

472

-247

With nobody else within 100 points of the lead, one of the top two Toyota drivers is guaranteed to be the points leader after the first race of the 2026 season's second half, at which point there are set to be just seven races remaining on the regular season schedule.

And by the way, Hamlin took pole for the eero 400 as well. The full starting lineup for Sunday's race, led by the driver of the No. 11 Toyota, was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Chicagoland as the eero 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Denny Hamlin - 722 (0)

2 - Tyler Reddick - 719 (-3)

3 - Ryan Blaney - 615 (-107)

4 - Ty Gibbs - 591 (-131)

5 - Kyle Larson - 580 (-142)

6 - Chase Elliott - 554 (-168)

7 - Chris Buescher - 523 (-199)

8 - Carson Hocevar - 509 (-213)

9 - Daniel Suarez - 484 (-238)

10 - Chase Briscoe - 474 (-248)

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Denny Hamlin - 730 (0)

2 - Tyler Reddick - 719 (-11)

3 - Ryan Blaney - 621 (-109)

4 - Ty Gibbs - 598 (-132)

5 - Kyle Larson - 580 (-150)

6 - Chase Elliott - 558 (-172)

7 - Chris Buescher - 523 (-207)

8 - Carson Hocevar - 509 (-221)

9 - Daniel Suarez - 484 (-246)

10 - Chase Briscoe - 483 (-247)

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Full standings after eero 400

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

764

0

2

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

720

-44

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

651

-113

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

627

-137

5

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

584

-180

6

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

583

-181

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

541

-223

8

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

538

-226

9

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

524

-240

10

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

512

-252

11

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

507

-257

12

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

499

-265

13

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

484

-280

14

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

437

-327

15

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

434

-330

16

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

411

-353

17

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

407

-357

18

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

395

-369

19

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

395

-369

20

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

392

-372

21

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

377

-387

22

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

375

-389

23

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

349

-415

24

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

348

-416

25

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

335

-429

26

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

330

-434

27

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

325

-439

28

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

293

-471

29

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

266

-498

30

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

231

-533

31

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

221

-543

32

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

221

-543

33

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

217

-547

34

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

199

-565

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

163

-601

TNT Sports' broadcast stint is set to continue with this coming Sunday, July 12 with the Quaker State 400, which is set to be the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway). Live coverage of race number three of five on the In-Season Challenge schedule is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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