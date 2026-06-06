Skip to main content
Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Full Michigan starting lineup if NASCAR Cup qualifying is canceled again

Rain on qualifying day has been a recurring theme for the NASCAR Cup Series.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

At this point, if you don't have NASCAR's qualifying metric memorized, you're not doing it right, because the unwritten rule over the past month or so has been that rain shall not allow Cup Series qualifying to take place on an oval.

No qualifying sessions have been contested for a points-paying oval race since Saturday, May 2 at Texas Motor Speedway, and that might not change this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Qualifying was rained out at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway in back-to-back weeks, and lo and behold, a thunderstorm is expected (88%, according to AccuWeather) on Saturday in Brooklyn, Michigan, which is where the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) oval is located.

The qualifying metric is supposed to be used to determine qualifying orders, but that's when qualifying actually happens. When it can't, the order is flipped and simply converted into the starting lineup.

Generally speaking, the polesitter is at an advantage, unless he decides to jump the start by about a lightyear like Denny Hamlin did at Nashville. No matter, though; for all we know, he was just giving himself a disadvantage, and giving the rest of the field a chance, because he still drove from last to first after the ensuing penalty to solidify himself as this year's championship favorite.

Bottom line, qualifying could very well be rained out for a third straight weekend, and if that happens, here's what the starting lineup for Sunday's 200-lap race is set to look like, assuming Hamlin, who won at Michigan a year ago, doesn't jump the start again.

NASCAR Michigan Cup lineup if qualifying is canceled again

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

7

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

13

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

14

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

20

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

23

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

24

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

26

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

28

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

29

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

31

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

32

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

34

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37

J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 3:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 7 for the live broadcast of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway. As of now, the forecast looks good for race day. Don't miss the 2026 season's 15th points race!

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/NASCAR Cup Series