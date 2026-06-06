Full Michigan starting lineup if NASCAR Cup qualifying is canceled again

At this point, if you don't have NASCAR's qualifying metric memorized, you're not doing it right, because the unwritten rule over the past month or so has been that rain shall not allow Cup Series qualifying to take place on an oval.
No qualifying sessions have been contested for a points-paying oval race since Saturday, May 2 at Texas Motor Speedway, and that might not change this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.
Qualifying was rained out at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway in back-to-back weeks, and lo and behold, a thunderstorm is expected (88%, according to AccuWeather) on Saturday in Brooklyn, Michigan, which is where the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) oval is located.
The qualifying metric is supposed to be used to determine qualifying orders, but that's when qualifying actually happens. When it can't, the order is flipped and simply converted into the starting lineup.
Generally speaking, the polesitter is at an advantage, unless he decides to jump the start by about a lightyear like Denny Hamlin did at Nashville. No matter, though; for all we know, he was just giving himself a disadvantage, and giving the rest of the field a chance, because he still drove from last to first after the ensuing penalty to solidify himself as this year's championship favorite.
Bottom line, qualifying could very well be rained out for a third straight weekend, and if that happens, here's what the starting lineup for Sunday's 200-lap race is set to look like, assuming Hamlin, who won at Michigan a year ago, doesn't jump the start again.
NASCAR Michigan Cup lineup if qualifying is canceled again
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
7
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
14
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
20
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
23
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
24
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
26
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
28
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
29
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
31
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
32
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
34
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 3:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 7 for the live broadcast of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway. As of now, the forecast looks good for race day. Don't miss the 2026 season's 15th points race!
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