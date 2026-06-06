Full Michigan starting lineup if NASCAR Cup qualifying is canceled again

At this point, if you don't have NASCAR's qualifying metric memorized, you're not doing it right, because the unwritten rule over the past month or so has been that rain shall not allow Cup Series qualifying to take place on an oval.

No qualifying sessions have been contested for a points-paying oval race since Saturday, May 2 at Texas Motor Speedway, and that might not change this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Qualifying was rained out at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway in back-to-back weeks, and lo and behold, a thunderstorm is expected (88%, according to AccuWeather) on Saturday in Brooklyn, Michigan, which is where the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) oval is located.

The qualifying metric is supposed to be used to determine qualifying orders, but that's when qualifying actually happens. When it can't, the order is flipped and simply converted into the starting lineup.

Generally speaking, the polesitter is at an advantage, unless he decides to jump the start by about a lightyear like Denny Hamlin did at Nashville. No matter, though; for all we know, he was just giving himself a disadvantage, and giving the rest of the field a chance, because he still drove from last to first after the ensuing penalty to solidify himself as this year's championship favorite.

Bottom line, qualifying could very well be rained out for a third straight weekend, and if that happens, here's what the starting lineup for Sunday's 200-lap race is set to look like, assuming Hamlin, who won at Michigan a year ago, doesn't jump the start again.

NASCAR Michigan Cup lineup if qualifying is canceled again

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 7 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 8 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 11 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 13 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 14 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 18 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 20 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 23 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 24 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 26 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 27 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 28 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 29 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 30 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 31 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 32 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 33 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 34 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 36 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 3:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 7 for the live broadcast of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway. As of now, the forecast looks good for race day. Don't miss the 2026 season's 15th points race!