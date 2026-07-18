Full North Wilkesboro starting lineup if NASCAR Cup qualifying is canceled

North Wilkesboro Speedway is scheduled to host its first NASCAR Cup Series points race in 30 years this Sunday night, but will it actually get to host its first Cup Series points race qualifying session on Saturday?

Rain has made a habit of washing out Cup Series qualifying sessions this season, specifically on the ovals. Four of such sessions have been canceled due to inclement weather already this year.

According to AccuWeather, Saturday's qualifying session at the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval could be next.

There is a 56% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm, with predictions that "storms can bring flooding downpours and localized damaging wind gusts".

Practice is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 6:10 p.m. ET.

In the event that qualifying is canceled, NASCAR would simply use the two-variable metric that is typically used to determine the qualifying order to determine the starting lineup, albeit in reverse.

This formula, which has been used since 2025, factors in each car's rank in the owner standings as well as its finish in the most recent race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).

There is also a 65% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm on Sunday, although the race is not scheduled to begin until after 7:00 p.m. ET.

Here is what the starting lineup will look like for Sunday's 450-lap Window World 450 if Saturday's qualifying session is canceled.

North Wilkesboro NASCAR Cup Series lineup if qualifying is canceled

Order Driver 1 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 2 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 7 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 10 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 12 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 13 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 14 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 15 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 21 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 22 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 29 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 31 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 35 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 37 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Tune in to TNT at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 19 for live coverage of the Window World 450 from North Wilkesboro Speedway and don't miss the track's first NASCAR Cup Series points race since 1996!