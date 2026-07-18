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Full North Wilkesboro starting lineup if NASCAR Cup qualifying is canceled

Yet again, a NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session runs the risk of being impacted by inclement weather, this time at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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North Wilkesboro Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series
North Wilkesboro Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

North Wilkesboro Speedway is scheduled to host its first NASCAR Cup Series points race in 30 years this Sunday night, but will it actually get to host its first Cup Series points race qualifying session on Saturday?

Rain has made a habit of washing out Cup Series qualifying sessions this season, specifically on the ovals. Four of such sessions have been canceled due to inclement weather already this year.

According to AccuWeather, Saturday's qualifying session at the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval could be next.

There is a 56% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm, with predictions that "storms can bring flooding downpours and localized damaging wind gusts".

Practice is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 6:10 p.m. ET.

In the event that qualifying is canceled, NASCAR would simply use the two-variable metric that is typically used to determine the qualifying order to determine the starting lineup, albeit in reverse.

This formula, which has been used since 2025, factors in each car's rank in the owner standings as well as its finish in the most recent race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).

There is also a 65% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm on Sunday, although the race is not scheduled to begin until after 7:00 p.m. ET.

Here is what the starting lineup will look like for Sunday's 450-lap Window World 450 if Saturday's qualifying session is canceled.

North Wilkesboro NASCAR Cup Series lineup if qualifying is canceled

Order

Driver

1

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

6

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

10

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

12

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

15

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

21

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

22

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

27

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

35

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Tune in to TNT at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 19 for live coverage of the Window World 450 from North Wilkesboro Speedway and don't miss the track's first NASCAR Cup Series points race since 1996!

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