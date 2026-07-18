Full North Wilkesboro starting lineup if NASCAR Cup qualifying is canceled

North Wilkesboro Speedway is scheduled to host its first NASCAR Cup Series points race in 30 years this Sunday night, but will it actually get to host its first Cup Series points race qualifying session on Saturday?
Rain has made a habit of washing out Cup Series qualifying sessions this season, specifically on the ovals. Four of such sessions have been canceled due to inclement weather already this year.
According to AccuWeather, Saturday's qualifying session at the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval could be next.
There is a 56% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm, with predictions that "storms can bring flooding downpours and localized damaging wind gusts".
Practice is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 6:10 p.m. ET.
In the event that qualifying is canceled, NASCAR would simply use the two-variable metric that is typically used to determine the qualifying order to determine the starting lineup, albeit in reverse.
This formula, which has been used since 2025, factors in each car's rank in the owner standings as well as its finish in the most recent race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).
There is also a 65% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm on Sunday, although the race is not scheduled to begin until after 7:00 p.m. ET.
Here is what the starting lineup will look like for Sunday's 450-lap Window World 450 if Saturday's qualifying session is canceled.
North Wilkesboro NASCAR Cup Series lineup if qualifying is canceled
Order
Driver
1
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
6
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
10
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
14
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
15
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
21
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
22
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
27
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
29
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
31
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
35
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
37
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Tune in to TNT at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 19 for live coverage of the Window World 450 from North Wilkesboro Speedway and don't miss the track's first NASCAR Cup Series points race since 1996!
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