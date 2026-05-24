Hendrick NASCAR Cup driver penalized before Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway was rained out, which meant that the qualifying metric set the 39-car starting lineup for the longest race on the 2026 schedule.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs are set to share the front row. However, not all drivers will retain their formula-based starting positions for this 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval.

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman is set to drop to the rear of the field for after his team made unapproved adjustments on the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Bowman had been slated to start the race in 29th place, on the inside of the 15th row. He is set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane, and all drivers who had been slated to start behind him on the inside lane are set to move up by one row (two spots each). Drivers on the outside lane are unaffected by this penalty.

Here's an updated look at the Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup, following Bowman's penalty.

Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

Order Driver 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 8 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 9 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 13 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 14 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 16 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 23 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 27 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 28 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 31 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 35 Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 37 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 39 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Amazon Prime Video is providing live coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.