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Hendrick NASCAR Cup driver penalized before Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

One driver is set to drop to the rear of the field before the longest race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
ByAsher Fair|
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Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway was rained out, which meant that the qualifying metric set the 39-car starting lineup for the longest race on the 2026 schedule.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs are set to share the front row. However, not all drivers will retain their formula-based starting positions for this 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval.

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman is set to drop to the rear of the field for after his team made unapproved adjustments on the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Bowman had been slated to start the race in 29th place, on the inside of the 15th row. He is set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane, and all drivers who had been slated to start behind him on the inside lane are set to move up by one row (two spots each). Drivers on the outside lane are unaffected by this penalty.

Here's an updated look at the Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup, following Bowman's penalty.

Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

Order

Driver

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

9

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

13

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

23

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

25

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

27

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

31

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

32

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

33

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

35

Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

36

Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

38

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

39

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Amazon Prime Video is providing live coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

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