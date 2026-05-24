Hendrick NASCAR Cup driver penalized before Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway was rained out, which meant that the qualifying metric set the 39-car starting lineup for the longest race on the 2026 schedule.
23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs are set to share the front row. However, not all drivers will retain their formula-based starting positions for this 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval.
Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman is set to drop to the rear of the field for after his team made unapproved adjustments on the No. 48 Chevrolet.
Bowman had been slated to start the race in 29th place, on the inside of the 15th row. He is set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane, and all drivers who had been slated to start behind him on the inside lane are set to move up by one row (two spots each). Drivers on the outside lane are unaffected by this penalty.
Here's an updated look at the Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup, following Bowman's penalty.
Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup
Order
Driver
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
7
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
8
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
9
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
13
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
16
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
23
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
25
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
27
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
31
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
32
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
33
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35
Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
36
Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
37
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
38
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
39
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Amazon Prime Video is providing live coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.