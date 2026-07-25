Hungaroring F1 qualifying, full Hungarian Grand Prix starting lineup

The 11th and final race before the four-week 2026 Formula 1 summer break is the Hungarian Grand Prix, which is set to mark the halfway point of the 22-race season at the Hungaroring on Sunday.

While the Hungaroring has historically been the closest thing Formula 1 road course racing has to Monaco in terms of the challenging nature of overtakes, no driver has actually won the 70-lap race around the 14-turn, 2.722-mile (4.381-kilometer) road course in Mogyoród, Hungary from pole since 2020.

Over the past five seasons, only two Hungary winners have even come from the front row, with the average starting posiiton of a race winner being a modest fifth during that stretch.

In 2026, the first year under the sport's new regulations, all 10 races have been won from the front row, most recently the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, won by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli. Five of the world championship leader's six wins this year have come from pole.

How much will qualifying matter this weekend, and who will be on top after it ends? Follow along with our Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying updates from the Hungaroring.

Hungarian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

17 - Ollie Bearman, Haas



18 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



19 - Alex Albon, Williams



20 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



21 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac



22 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Hungarian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

11 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



12 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



13 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine



14 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi



15 - Esteban Ocon, Haas



16 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Hungarian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1 - Lando Norris, McLaren

2 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

3 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

5 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

7 - George Russell, Mercedes

8 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

9 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

10 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

Full Hungarian Grand Prix starting lineup at the Hungaroring

1 - Lando Norris, McLaren

2 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

3 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

5 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

7 - George Russell, Mercedes

8 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

9 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

10 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

11 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

12 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

13 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

14 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

15 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

16 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

17 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

18 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

19 - Alex Albon, Williams

20 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

21 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

22 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

The Hungarian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from the Hungaroring starting at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, July 26. Don't miss the final race before the annual summer break!