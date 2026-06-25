Indy 500 winner out just one month after historic victory

Entering the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series season, Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist was among those in contract years and very much in need of a strong performance to retain his seat for 2027.

After having not won a race since July 2020, when he was still with Chip Ganassi Racing, Rosenqvist, who joined Meyer Shank Racing in 2024 after spending three years with Arrow McLaren, went out and won the Indy 500 with an incredible set of outside lane maneuvers on the race's final lap. His 0.023-second margin of victory is the smallest in the race's 110-year history.

A contract extension felt like a foregone conclusion at that point. But over the weeks that followed, speculation began to heat up that he could seek a new contract elsewhere, and exactly one month after his historic win, Meyer Shank Racing confirmed that the 34-year-old Swede will not be back behind the wheel of the No. 60 Honda in 2027.

On his terms, that is.

Felix Rosenqvist out at Meyer Shank Racing

It marks the first time since 2017 that the reigning Indy 500 winner will not be back with the same team the following year. That year, Takuma Sato won the Indy 500 in his one and only season with Andretti Autosport before signing with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 2018 campaign.

As for Rosenqvist, who matched his career-best of sixth in the championship a year ago, Andretti Global and Arrow McLaren are his two most rumored destinations for 2027.

Marcus Ericsson is in a contract year at the former and appears to be on his way out, despite an uptick in form this year, while Nolan Siegel has been all but officially given the boot at the latter, after two-plus years of underperformance.

A reunion with Chip Ganassi Racing is also a potential longshot to consider, with ongoing speculation surrounding the future of six-time champion Scott Dixon and the possibility that he might not be back behind the wheel of the No. 9 Honda in 2027.

As for Meyer Shank Racing, they have not yet named a replacement for Rosenqvist, and you would have to imagine that their top priority is now retaining Marcus Armstrong.

Armstrong has been impressive since joining the team as a full-time driver in 2025 and is also without a contract to compete beyond 2026. He was in line to win Sunday's race at Road America before a late engine failure.

He too has garnered plenty of interest from around the paddock, and for good reason.