NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland, full eero 400 race results

For the first time since 2019, NASCAR is running a Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway this Sunday evening.

The four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) oval in Joliet, Illinois, which has replaced the Chicago Street Course after the street race's three-year run as the sport's Independence Day Weekend event, was on the original 2020 schedule, but it did not return the following year after being replaced due to various COVID-19-related restrictions.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 267-lap eero 400 in Saturday's qualifying session, continuing his recent oval dominance, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson joined him on the front row to get Sunday's race underway.

There are 38 cars competing on Sunday night, after one team withdrew what would have been the 39th entry.

Follow along with our eero 400 race updates from Chicagoland.

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: eero 400 Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: eero 400 Stage 1 results

1 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



4 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



5 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



7 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



8 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



10 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: eero 400 Stage 2 results

1 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



6 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



10 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Full eero 400 results

Order Driver 1 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 8 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 10 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 11 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 13 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 14 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 16 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 18 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 20 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 21 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 22 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 23 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 24 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 25 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 31 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 32 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 33 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 34 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 36 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 37 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 38 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) is scheduled to host its second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, July 12, with TNT Sports' live coverage of the Quaker State 400 set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. Atlanta is set to become the first track to host two Cup races this year.