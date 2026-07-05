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NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland, full eero 400 race results

Chicagoland Speedway is back on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule as the host of the 2026 season's 19th points race, the eero 400.
ByAsher Fair|
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William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chicagoland Speedway, NASCAR
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chicagoland Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

For the first time since 2019, NASCAR is running a Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway this Sunday evening.

The four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) oval in Joliet, Illinois, which has replaced the Chicago Street Course after the street race's three-year run as the sport's Independence Day Weekend event, was on the original 2020 schedule, but it did not return the following year after being replaced due to various COVID-19-related restrictions.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 267-lap eero 400 in Saturday's qualifying session, continuing his recent oval dominance, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson joined him on the front row to get Sunday's race underway.

There are 38 cars competing on Sunday night, after one team withdrew what would have been the 39th entry.

Follow along with our eero 400 race updates from Chicagoland.

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: eero 400 Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: eero 400 Stage 1 results

1 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

4 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

8 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: eero 400 Stage 2 results

1 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

10 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Full eero 400 results

Order

Driver

1

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

7

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

10

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

11

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

13

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

14

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

20

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

22

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

27

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

31

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

32

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

33

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

34

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35

J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

36

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

37

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

38

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) is scheduled to host its second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, July 12, with TNT Sports' live coverage of the Quaker State 400 set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. Atlanta is set to become the first track to host two Cup races this year.

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