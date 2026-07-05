NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland, full eero 400 race results

For the first time since 2019, NASCAR is running a Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway this Sunday evening.
The four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) oval in Joliet, Illinois, which has replaced the Chicago Street Course after the street race's three-year run as the sport's Independence Day Weekend event, was on the original 2020 schedule, but it did not return the following year after being replaced due to various COVID-19-related restrictions.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 267-lap eero 400 in Saturday's qualifying session, continuing his recent oval dominance, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson joined him on the front row to get Sunday's race underway.
There are 38 cars competing on Sunday night, after one team withdrew what would have been the 39th entry.
Follow along with our eero 400 race updates from Chicagoland.
NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: eero 400 Race updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: eero 400 Stage 1 results
1 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
4 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
7 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
8 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: eero 400 Stage 2 results
1 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
6 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
10 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
NASCAR Cup Series at Chicagoland: Full eero 400 results
Order
Driver
1
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
7
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
10
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
11
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
13
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
14
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
16
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
20
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
22
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
27
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
31
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
32
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
33
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
34
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
36
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
37
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
38
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) is scheduled to host its second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday, July 12, with TNT Sports' live coverage of the Quaker State 400 set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. Atlanta is set to become the first track to host two Cup races this year.
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