NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington, full Goodyear 400 race results

For the fifth time through the first six weekends of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, NASCAR is set to visit a track that is also on the schedule later in the season, and for the third time, that track is a track that is on the schedule for the new-look "Chase" playoffs.

Darlington Raceway is also set to mark the second appearance of NASCAR's new 750-horsepower package on an oval. After it debuted at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) three weekends ago, it made its oval debut Phoenix Raceway two weekends ago.

It was not used at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend, as it is reserved for road courses and ovals that measure under 1.5 miles in length. The egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval is a four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) track.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position for Sunday's 297-lap Goodyear 400 by posting the top lap time in Saturday's single-car qualifying session, and teammate Bubba Wallace joined him on the front row. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Goodyear 400 race updates from Darlington.

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Goodyear 400 Stage 1 results

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Goodyear 400 Stage 2 results

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington: Full Goodyear 400 results

Full point standings following the Goodyear 400 can be found here.

The Cook Out 400 is the seventh race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 29. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!