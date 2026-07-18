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NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at North Wilkesboro

North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to host the 21st race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, which is also the fourth of five tournament races.
ByAsher Fair|
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Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, North Wilkesboro Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, North Wilkesboro Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its first short track race since April this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which hosted the All-Star Race each year from 2023 to 2025 but has not hosted a points race since 1996.

All 37 drivers on the entry list are set to make a single two-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval in Saturday's qualifying session, although because the starting lineup is based on top lap speed rather than average lap speed, drivers have the option to skip their second lap.

There is no second round shootout between the top 10 drivers to battle for the pole position like there is on superspeedways.

The qualifying order was determined by NASCAR's two-variable metric, a much simpler version of the old four-variable formula that was in place from 2020 to 2024. The current formula, which takes into account each car's position in the owner standings and its result in the most recent race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), debuted in 2025.

Follow along with our Window World 450 qualifying updates from North Wilkesboro Speedway.

UPDATE: Qualifying has been canceled due to storms. The starting lineup has been set by the metric.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Order

Driver

1

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

6

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

10

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

12

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

15

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

21

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

22

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

27

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

35

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

TNT is set to provide live coverage of the Window World 450 from North Wilkesboro Speedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 19. Catch all of the action from the semifinal round of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge!

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