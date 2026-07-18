NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at North Wilkesboro

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its first short track race since April this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which hosted the All-Star Race each year from 2023 to 2025 but has not hosted a points race since 1996.
All 37 drivers on the entry list are set to make a single two-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval in Saturday's qualifying session, although because the starting lineup is based on top lap speed rather than average lap speed, drivers have the option to skip their second lap.
There is no second round shootout between the top 10 drivers to battle for the pole position like there is on superspeedways.
The qualifying order was determined by NASCAR's two-variable metric, a much simpler version of the old four-variable formula that was in place from 2020 to 2024. The current formula, which takes into account each car's position in the owner standings and its result in the most recent race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), debuted in 2025.
Follow along with our Window World 450 qualifying updates from North Wilkesboro Speedway.
UPDATE: Qualifying has been canceled due to storms. The starting lineup has been set by the metric.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Order
Driver
1
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
6
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
10
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
14
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
15
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
21
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
22
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
27
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
29
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
31
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
35
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
37
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
TNT is set to provide live coverage of the Window World 450 from North Wilkesboro Speedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 19. Catch all of the action from the semifinal round of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge!
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