NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at North Wilkesboro

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its first short track race since April this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which hosted the All-Star Race each year from 2023 to 2025 but has not hosted a points race since 1996.

All 37 drivers on the entry list are set to make a single two-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval in Saturday's qualifying session, although because the starting lineup is based on top lap speed rather than average lap speed, drivers have the option to skip their second lap.

There is no second round shootout between the top 10 drivers to battle for the pole position like there is on superspeedways.

The qualifying order was determined by NASCAR's two-variable metric, a much simpler version of the old four-variable formula that was in place from 2020 to 2024. The current formula, which takes into account each car's position in the owner standings and its result in the most recent race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), debuted in 2025.

Follow along with our Window World 450 qualifying updates from North Wilkesboro Speedway.

UPDATE: Qualifying has been canceled due to storms. The starting lineup has been set by the metric.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Order Driver 1 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 2 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 7 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 10 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 12 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 13 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 14 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 15 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 21 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 22 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 29 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 31 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 35 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 37 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

TNT is set to provide live coverage of the Window World 450 from North Wilkesboro Speedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 19. Catch all of the action from the semifinal round of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge!