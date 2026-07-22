NASCAR has a new top driver who hasn't clinched a playoff spot

Ty Gibbs had a challenging start to his NASCAR Cup Series career, qualifying for the playoffs just once (2024) in his first three seasons and failing to advance beyond the first three-race round of the postseason under the old knockout format.

He wasn't particularly close to qualifying for the playoffs as a rookie, and given the fact that the highlight of his 2025 season was beating No. 32 seed Ty Dillon to win the In-Season Challenge with a 21st place finish, many questions were being asked about whether or not he truly deserved his spot with a top-tier Joe Gibbs Racing team.

Gibbs has been the poster child for "nepo baby" throughout his Cup Series career, but in 2026, he has turned into exactly the kind of driver whom fans were hoping he wouldn't be: a contender.

Ty Gibbs next to clinch a NASCAR playoff spot?

He earned his first win at Bristol Motor Speedway in April, and while he hasn't won since, he's still quietly sitting fourth in the point standings. Given the fact that the new playoff system rewards consistency above all else, he's exactly where he wants to be with five races remaining on the regular season schedule.

And at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he secured the tournament trophy a year ago, he has a chance to become the next driver to lock himself into the playoffs.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, who is third in the point standings, joined Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick by punching his postseason ticket with an 11th place finish at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Blaney has a 293-point lead over the cut line, and while there are still 380 points on the table throughout the regular season's final five races at Indy, Iowa Speedway, Richmond Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Daytona International Speedway, there are only 280 available for non-winners.

In other words, there aren't enough points available for 14 different drivers to pass Blaney, even if he can still mathematically fall below the driver in 17th (Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones).

Now Gibbs, who was among the final two playoff qualifiers in 2024 when he locked himself in on points, has a chance to be the next driver to clinch his spot in 2026.

He is 246 points above the cut line, and after the Brickyard 400, just 304 points (224 points for non-winners) will be left on the table. Simply bringing the car home in one piece should be enough to net him his second career postseason spot, and doing so with four regular season races remaining would be an added bonus.

Can Ty Gibbs make a championship run?

Beyond clinching a playoff spot, the obvious goal for this year's championship contenders is seeding, since bonus points are to be awarded before the 10-race postseason based strictly on regular season points.

The regular season champion is set to be awarded 100 extra points, while 75 are to be awarded to the runner up and 65 are to be awarded to the third place finisher, with values decreasing by five points per position from there.

Gibbs is 47 points out of third, 66 points out of second, and 134 points out of the lead. As we've seen with Hamlin vaulting to the points lead from 129 points behind and Blaney suddenly challenging Reddick, who once appeared a shoo-in to win the regular season title, for second, it doesn't take much for a huge shift to occur, especially since wins are worth 15 more points this year than they were in years past.

Gibbs is notably 74 points ahead of Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott in fifth place, although Elliott can technically clinch a playoff spot in the Brickyard 400 as well if everything goes right for the No. 9 team. He hasn't finished a race in the top 10 since May, however.

TNT is set to provide live coverage of the Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 26. This race is set to precede the final off week of the 2026 season, and NBC and USA Network are then set to take over for the season's final 14 races.