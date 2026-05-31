Nashville NASCAR qualifying: Full Cracker Barrel 400 starting lineup

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 300-lap Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Nashville Superspeedway oval due to the fact that rain resulted in qualifying being canceled.
Rain canceling oval qualifying has become a bit of a weekly tradition. Dating back to mid-April, just one points-paying oval race has actually seen a real qualifying session.
Hamlin took the pole by way of the qualifying metric, which NASCAR introduced in 2020 but revised in 2025 to make it easier to understand and calculate. This metric is generally used to determine qualifying orders, but the reverse order is used when it is needed to determine starting lineups.
A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
The driver of the No. 11 Toyota is set to share the front row with 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, who continues to own a massive lead in the point standings.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Nashville
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
13
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
16
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
19
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
21
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
23
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
24
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
25
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
27
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
29
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
33
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
34
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
35
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
37
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
38
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 31. Don't miss any of the action from Nashville Superspeedway!