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Nashville NASCAR qualifying: Full Cracker Barrel 400 starting lineup

The starting lineup is set for Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, the Cracker Barrel 400.
ByAsher Fair|
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Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR | Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 300-lap Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Nashville Superspeedway oval due to the fact that rain resulted in qualifying being canceled.

Rain canceling oval qualifying has become a bit of a weekly tradition. Dating back to mid-April, just one points-paying oval race has actually seen a real qualifying session.

Hamlin took the pole by way of the qualifying metric, which NASCAR introduced in 2020 but revised in 2025 to make it easier to understand and calculate. This metric is generally used to determine qualifying orders, but the reverse order is used when it is needed to determine starting lineups.

A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

The driver of the No. 11 Toyota is set to share the front row with 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, who continues to own a massive lead in the point standings.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Nashville

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

10

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

13

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

14

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

16

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

19

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

21

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

23

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

24

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

25

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

29

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

33

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

34

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

35

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

37

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

38

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 31. Don't miss any of the action from Nashville Superspeedway!

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