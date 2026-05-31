Nashville NASCAR qualifying: Full Cracker Barrel 400 starting lineup

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 300-lap Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Nashville Superspeedway oval due to the fact that rain resulted in qualifying being canceled.

Rain canceling oval qualifying has become a bit of a weekly tradition. Dating back to mid-April, just one points-paying oval race has actually seen a real qualifying session.

Hamlin took the pole by way of the qualifying metric, which NASCAR introduced in 2020 but revised in 2025 to make it easier to understand and calculate. This metric is generally used to determine qualifying orders, but the reverse order is used when it is needed to determine starting lineups.

A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

The driver of the No. 11 Toyota is set to share the front row with 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, who continues to own a massive lead in the point standings.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Nashville

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 8 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 10 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 11 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 13 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 14 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 16 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 19 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 21 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 23 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 24 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 27 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 28 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 29 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 31 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 33 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 34 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 35 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 36 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 37 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 38 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 31. Don't miss any of the action from Nashville Superspeedway!