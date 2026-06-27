New NASCAR Cup announcers confirmed amid mid-season broadcast change

The second season of Amazon Prime Video's five-race NASCAR Cup Series coverage concluded with this past weekend's inaugural race at Qualcomm Circuit, also known as the Coronado Street Course, on Naval Base Coronado.

Prime was added to the Cup Series broadcast schedule in 2025 as a part of the sport's new seven-year, $7.7 billion broadcast deal. Existing partners Fox and NBC both returned, albeit with fewer races, and Prime was added along with TNT Sports. TNT had been a part of the deal that expired in 2014.

This weekend's Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway is set to kick off TNT's five-race summer slate, which, like it did in 2025, is set to encompass the entire five-race In-Season Challenge. This 32-driver bracket-style tournament, featuring head-to-head matchups for all five weeks, debuted a year ago and was won by Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs.

Who are TNT's NASCAR Cup Series announcers?

Adam Alexander joined Prime Video as its lead announcer in 2025, and he returned in the same role in 2026. Likewise, analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte returned in 2026 after a successful first season with Prime in 2025.

As was the case a year ago, the "new" announcers, following the mid-season broadcast switch from Amazon Prime Video to TNT Sports, are actually the same three announcers.

Alexander, Earnhardt, and Letarte are all set to be in the booth for each of the season's next five races at Sonoma, Chicagoland Speedway, EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Alexander also serves as the full-time lead announcer for the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series on the CW Network, a role he started a year ago when the CW became the exclusive home of the series. He had previously been with NASCAR on Fox.

Letarte is also still with NBC, where he has been since 2015. Earnhardt had been with NBC from 2018 to 2023, following his 2017 Cup Series retirement, but he took the year off in 2024 before returning with both Prime and TNT in 2025.

NBC's season-ending portion of the broadcast schedule, which is once again set to consist of 14 races (four on NBC, 10 on USA Network) rather than 20 like it did under the old broadcast deal, is set to begin on Sunday, August 9 at Iowa Speedway. Letarte and Jeff Burton are set to serve as analysts alongside lead announcer Leigh Diffey, who took over from Rick Allen in 2024, for all 14 events.

The Cup Series' second and final off weekend of the season is scheduled to take place between the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 26 and the Iowa race.

TNT's live coverage of the Toyota Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 28. Catch all of the action from the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's final road course race!