Why are no more NASCAR Cup Series races on Amazon Prime Video?

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is the second season of the sport's active seven-year, $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Fox and NBC, which were both a part of the previous 10-year agreement, along with newcomer Amazon Prime Video and returning partner TNT Sports.

Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast calendar had to be reduced from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), and NBC's season-ending portion had to be reduced from 20 races to 14 to make room for both Prime Video and TNT, which were each given five mid-season races.

Just as it did a year ago, Prime Video's portion of the schedule began with Charlotte Motor Speedway's crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600, on Memorial Day Sunday.

It also once again featured the races at Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Pocono Raceway, although the race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was replaced by a new race at Qualcomm Circuit, also known as the Coronado Street Course, on Naval Base Coronado.

No more NASCAR Cup races on Prime in 2026

The Coronado race wrapped up Prime's five-race portion of the schedule, and TNT's is scheduled to begin this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

There have been a number of changes to TNT's schedule from a year ago, although it is still set to encompass the entire five-race In-Season Challenge, which debuted in 2025.

Sonoma hosted the third race of that tournament a year ago, while EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) led things off. They have swapped places this year.

Additionally, Chicagoland Speedway is set to host its first race since 2019, and it is set to do so as the replacement for the Chicago Street Course in the second round. The street race was contested on Independence Day Weekend each year from 2023 to 2025.

Finally, Dover Motor Speedway replaced North Wilkesboro Speedway as the host of May's All-Star Race, so North Wilkesboro now has its first points race date since 1996 as Dover's replacement in the fourth round. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is still set to host the Brickyard 400 to conclude the tournament.

Despite the switch from Prime to TNT, the broadcast booth is set to consist of the same trio, with Adam Alexander serving as the lead announcer alongside analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte.

NBC's 14-race slate, which is set to include four races on main NBC and 10 on USA Network, is scheduled to begin at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 9, after the off weekend that is set to follow the Brickyard 400.

Sonoma Raceway is scheduled to host the Toyota Save Mart 350 this Sunday, June 28, with live coverage set to be provided by TNT starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Tune in and don't miss the fourth and final non-oval race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule!