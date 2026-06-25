No more NASCAR Cup races being shown live on Prime Video in 2026

May's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Amazon Prime Video's second season as a NASCAR Cup Series broadcast partner, after it was added as a part of the sport's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal ahead of the 2025 season.

Prime Video, along with former NASCAR broadcast partner TNT Sports, joined longtime partners Fox and NBC on the Cup Series broadcast schedule, with Prime and TNT each allotted five races between Fox's season-opening portion and NBC's season-ending portion of the calendar.

Fox dropped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12) to make room for the two new additions, and NBC similarly dropped from 20 races to 14.

After the recent races at Charlotte, Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and this past weekend's inaugural race at Qualcomm Circuit, more commonly known as the Coronado Street Course, on Naval Base Coronado, there are no more Cup races on Prime Video in 2026.

No more NASCAR races on Prime in 2026

This weekend's road course race at Sonoma Raceway is set to kick off TNT Sports' five-race stint on the 2026 broadcast schedule. Just as the case was a year ago, the five races on TNT's portion of the calendar are the five races of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge.

The In-Season Challenge consists of head-to-head matchups in a 32-driver bracket over the course of five race weekends. Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs beat Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon in the championship a year ago.

These five races are notably still regular season points races; the In-Season Challenge is simply something extra NASCAR debuted a year ago and is trying again this year.

Sonoma is set to host the first round, while Chicagoland Speedway, which hasn't been on the schedule since 2019, is set to host the second. Atlanta Motor Speedway (EchoPark Speedway) is scheduled to host the quarterfinals, North Wilkesboro Speedway, which hasn't hosted a points race since 1996, is scheduled to host the semifinals, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway is once again scheduled to host the championship round in the Brickyard 400.

The bracket was determined by the point standings after the race at Pocono two weekends ago.

While Prime Video is done for the season, its announcers are not. Lead announcer Adam Alexander, along with commentators Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte, worked for both Prime and TNT a year ago, and that is set to be the case once again in 2026.

NBC's season-ending portion of the broadcast schedule is set to begin at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 9, following an off weekend after the In-Season Challenge.

Tune in to TNT this Sunday, June 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Toyota Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway. Don't miss the first race of this year's In-Season Challenge!