No more NASCAR Cup Series races on Fox Sports 1 in 2026

Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway was the 14th race of the 2026 season, including the 12 points races as well as both exhibition events. The first exhibition race was the Cook Out Clash, which got the season underway at Bowman Gray Stadium in early February.

With the All-Star Race in the books, Fox's portion of the 2026 broadcast schedule has come to a close.

This season-opening part of the calendar was reduced from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12) ahead of the 2025 season, when NASCAR's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal went into effect. Fox and NBC were joined by newcomer Amazon Prime Video and returning partner TNT Sports as a part of this new agreement.

With Prime Video and TNT given five mid-season races each, Fox was forced to give up four races, and NBC was forced to give up six of its 20 to close out the season.

No more NASCAR Cup races on FS1 in 2026

Most of Fox's races are now actually on Fox Sports 1 rather than Fox itself, eight of 14 to be exact. Fox's portion of the calendar wrapped up with three consecutive races on FS1, including the All-Star Race.

Prime Video's portion of the schedule is set to run from this Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway through the inaugural Anduril 250 at the new Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California on Sunday, June 21.

TNT's is set to run from the Toyota Save Mart 350 road course race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 28 through the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 26.

The Prime and TNT broadcast booths are once again set to consist of the same three individuals. Full broadcast booth information regarding each of NASCAR's media partners can be found here.

The Cup Series is then set for its second and final off weekend of the season on the first weekend in August, before NBC is set to take over on Sunday, August 9 with the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.

Of note, 10 of NBC's 14 races are set to be shown live on USA Network, rather than main NBC. NBC itself isn't set to show a race until the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 29.

Amazon Prime Video's live coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 24. Don't miss the 2026 season's longest NASCAR Cup Series race!