North Wilkesboro NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after lineup change

For the first time since 1996, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run a points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and the 2026 season is actually the first with North Wilkesboro set to host exactly one points race since 1956.

Because the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval is considered a short track, each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is set to be allowed two qualifying laps, rather than one. Drivers are not required to use both laps, as top speed, not average speed, is the determining factor as far as the starting lineup goes.

The qualifying session is a single-car session, and there is just one round; there is no second round shootout for pole position like there is on superspeedways.

NASCAR's two-variable qualifying metric determined the qualifying order for Saturday's session, based on each car's rank in the owner standings as well as its finish in the most recent race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway). The current formula has been in place since 2025.

The only change to the lineup since this past weekend's race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) is the fact that the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet will not compete at North Wilkesboro after team owner B.J. McLeod drove it at Atlanta.

The other non-chartered (open) car that ran the Atlanta race, the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, is back on the entry list, and it is once again set to be driven by Chad Finchum. With just one open car on the entry list, Finchum is locked into the race.

Here's the full qualifying order for Saturday's qualifying session.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at North Wilkesboro

Order Driver 1 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 2 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 3 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 4 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 8 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 11 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 16 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 18 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 19 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 23 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 25 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 27 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 28 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 30 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 31 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 33 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 34 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 36 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 37 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

TNT's live coverage of the Window World 450 from North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19. Don't miss the first Cup Series points race at the track in 30 years!