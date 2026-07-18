Skip to main content
Beyond the Flag
Fansided

North Wilkesboro NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after lineup change

North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to host its first NASCAR Cup Series points race since 1996.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
North Wilkesboro Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series
North Wilkesboro Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

For the first time since 1996, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run a points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and the 2026 season is actually the first with North Wilkesboro set to host exactly one points race since 1956.

Because the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval is considered a short track, each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is set to be allowed two qualifying laps, rather than one. Drivers are not required to use both laps, as top speed, not average speed, is the determining factor as far as the starting lineup goes.

The qualifying session is a single-car session, and there is just one round; there is no second round shootout for pole position like there is on superspeedways.

NASCAR's two-variable qualifying metric determined the qualifying order for Saturday's session, based on each car's rank in the owner standings as well as its finish in the most recent race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway). The current formula has been in place since 2025.

The only change to the lineup since this past weekend's race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) is the fact that the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet will not compete at North Wilkesboro after team owner B.J. McLeod drove it at Atlanta.

The other non-chartered (open) car that ran the Atlanta race, the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, is back on the entry list, and it is once again set to be driven by Chad Finchum. With just one open car on the entry list, Finchum is locked into the race.

Here's the full qualifying order for Saturday's qualifying session.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at North Wilkesboro

Order

Driver

1

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

2

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

3

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

4

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

5

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

8

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

11

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

13

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

16

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

18

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

19

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

25

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

27

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

28

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

30

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

31

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

34

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

TNT's live coverage of the Window World 450 from North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19. Don't miss the first Cup Series points race at the track in 30 years!

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/NASCAR Cup Series