Red Bull replacement decision provides major Max Verstappen lifeline

Gianpiero Lambiase has been one of the best race engineers in the Formula 1 paddock for years. With rumors surrounding his future since the 2025 season, it was finally announced that he will be joining McLaren from 2028 onwards, with the potential for him to take over as team principal down the line.

With his impending Red Bull departure, the long and successful partnership with Max Verstappen will also come to a close. This is a blow to Red Bull and has fueled rumors of a potential Verstappen departure, possibly to McLaren as well, once the 2026 season ends.

The Dutch driver cannot mathematically be inside the top two in the driver standings by the summer break, which has activated an exit clause in his contract. But despite the heavy rumors, a recent announcement by Red Bull gives some hope for the future.

Red Bull announcement could provide Max Verstappen clarity

Tom Hart is set to take over from Lambiase, and this announcement from Red Bull speaks volumes, given the uncertain nature of both their own future as well as Max Verstappen’s.

Deciding on who specifically would pair with the four-time world champion as Lambiase's replacement should provide a boost to the possibility of the Dutchman continuing with the team through at least the end of his current contract.

Given Red Bull’s struggles with the RB22 this season and their drive to stay toward the top, keeping Verstappen around will be huge when it comes to potential improvement. Having his input towards the development of the RB23 and RB24 will be crucial, especially heading into year two of the current regulations next year.

Red Bull are not in as bad a place as they think they are, given the fact that the FIA have declared that they have the strongest engine on the grid. Their ongoing inadequacies stem from chassis and aero-related issues, meaning that implementing a viable fix heading into 2027 would not only make them a constructor championship contender, but also make Verstappen a contender for his fifth title this decade.

Nevertheless, announcing Hart as Verstappen’s next race engineer this far in advance provides a lot of reason to be optimistic about Red Bull moving forward. It could be the lifeline they have been hoping for after their rough start to the 2026 season.