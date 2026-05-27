Roles reverse as Christopher Bell falls short of emotional Coca-Cola 600 win

In a race that fell 27 laps short of its scheduled 400-lap distance, Daniel Suarez took advantage of a late two-tire call from crew chief Ryan Sparks and held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin on a pair of ensuing restarts to get the emotional win in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday night.

NASCAR's longest race came just days removed from the sport's all-time winningest driver, Kyle Busch, shockingly passing away at the age of 41 after dealing with a severe illness.

It awakened a reckoning NASCAR fans hadn't faced in 25 years and led to countless tributes all weekend long as the sport honored its two-time Cup Series champion, gone far too soon.

Busch's impact was felt by everyone within the sport, and that was no different when it came to Coca-Cola 600 runner-up Bell and crew chief Adam Stevens.

Bell won this race in 2024 when it was cut short due to rain after just 249 laps, but he came out on the losing end this time around after failing to find a way around Suarez before the skies opened and the race was interrupted once again.

It was an especially emotional result for Bell, who won the 2017 Craftsman Truck Series championship driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. For Stevens, who won 28 races and was atop the pit box for both of Busch's championships in 2015 and 2019, the loss really hit home as he tried to come to terms with the sudden passing of a driver with whom he had experienced so much success.

Christopher Bell agonizingly close to second Coca-Cola 600 win

Despite constantly finding himself trying to overcome lost track position due to several issues on pit road, Bell had one of the fastest cars all night at Charlotte and led 44 laps. It was a race dominated by Toyota, with Tyler Reddick leading a race-high 119 laps and the manufacturer claiming four of the top six finishing positions.

It was ultimately not in the cards for the No. 20 team, and Stevens made it clear afterward how much he truly wanted this win for Busch.

"I wanted to win this race. This was Kyle's favorite track," Stevens said, per NASCAR.com's Cameron Richardson. "We've had a heartbreaker here and we've won one here, and Bell and I have already won one here. It's a special place to win a race. This is a very special day, being Memorial Day with soldiers on the cars and meeting the families, and then you put the KB layer on top of it. It was something that I deeply, deeply wanted to do."

If you look at the bigger picture, though, Bell has endured a miserable stretch to begin the 2026 season, finishing 20th or worse six times despite leading the third-most laps in the series. However, he has quietly surged up the standings to eighth.

With the standings set to be reset after the conclusion of the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway in late August, Bell still has a chance to move up a few more spots and put himself in position to make a run for his first title.

With that said, the weight of Busch's passing was on everyone's mind over the weekend and will continue to be as the entire industry and fans of the sport try to process the sudden loss of one of NASCAR's most prominent figures. The agony of defeat hit Bell and Stevens particularly hard, but there was still a meaningful and fitting end to what was a somber race weekend.

Not only was Suarez's third career Cup Series win, and first since February 2024 at Atlanta's EchoPark Speedway, a good story, but the Spire Motorsports team he drives for currently operates out of the former KBM shop that housed Busch's truck teams.

Like everyone else who left the track on the losing end of the results sheet, Bell and Stevens wished they could have gotten the win to honor Busch's legacy. Instead, Suarez and the No. 7 Spire Motorsports team delivered an emotional send-off to the trying weekend and gave the sport a feel-good story when it needed one most.

Sure, Bell was on the losing end of a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 this time around. However, everyone was a winner on Sunday by honoring and paying respect to Busch and delivering an exciting race that he would have been proud of.