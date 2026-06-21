San Diego NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

For the first time in a long time, it's not a foregone conclusion that 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, who has led the NASCAR Cup Series point standings after each of the 2026 season's first 16 races, will be the points leader after the weekend ends.

His lead over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin is down to just 19 points amid Hamlin's three-race winning streak, which started in late May at Nashville Superspeedway.

Reddick does have a road course win this year at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), so the fact that this weekend's Anduril 250 is set to take place on the all-new Qualcomm Circuit street course should bode well for the driver of the No. 45 Toyota.

Here's how the standings look heading into the season's 17th points race on Naval Base Coronado.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before San Diego

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 704 0 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 685 -19 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 539 -165 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 509 -195 5 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 506 -198 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 494 -210 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 461 -243 8 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 450 -254 9 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 449 -255 10 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 421 -283

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session. Reddick qualified 17th, ahead of Hamlin in 26th.

Follow along with our standings updates from San Diego as the Anduril 250 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 704 (0)



2 - Denny Hamlin - 685 (-19)



3 - Ryan Blaney - 549 (-155)



4 - Ty Gibbs - 513 (-191)



5 - Chase Elliott - 509 (-195)



6 - Kyle Larson - 502 (-202)



7 - Chris Buescher - 461 (-243)



8 - Carson Hocevar - 453 (-251)



9 - Daniel Suarez - 450 (-254)



10 - Christopher Bell - 421 (-283)

NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 704 (0)



2 - Denny Hamlin - 685 (-19)



3 - Ryan Blaney - 555 (-149)



4 - Ty Gibbs - 513 (-191)



5 - Chase Elliott - 509 (-195)



6 - Kyle Larson - 502 (-202)



7 - Chris Buescher - 469 (-235)



8 - Carson Hocevar - 458 (-246)



9 - Daniel Suarez - 454 (-250)



10 - Christopher Bell - 421 (-283)



11 - William Byron - 416 (-288)



12 - Chase Briscoe - 411 (-293)



13 - Bubba Wallace - 394 (-310)



14 - Shane van Gisbergen - 361 (-343)



15 - Austin Cindric - 355 (-349)



15 - Erik Jones - 355 (-349)

NASCAR Cup Series at San Diego: Full standings after Anduril 250

1 - Tyler Reddick - 716 (0)

2 - Denny Hamlin - 708 (-8)

3 - Ryan Blaney - 583 (-133)

4 - Kyle Larson - 536 (-180)

5 - Ty Gibbs - 535 (-181)

6 - Chase Elliott - 534 (-182)

7 - Chris Buescher - 500 (-216)

8 - Daniel Suarez - 478 (-238)

9 - Carson Hocevar - 476 (-240)

10 - Chase Briscoe - 431 (-285)

11 - Bubba Wallace - 429 (-287)

12 - Christopher Bell - 422 (-294)

13 - William Byron - 421 (-295)

14 - Erik Jones - 372 (-344)

15 - Austin Cindric - 370 (-346)

16 - Ryan Preece - 367 (-349)

17 - Shane van Gisbergen - 362 (-354)

18 - Joey Logano - 357 (-359)

19 - Brad Keselowski - 354 (-362)

20 - A.J. Allmendinger - 346 (-370)

21 - Michael McDowell - 333 (-383)

22 - Ross Chastain - 327 (-389)

23 - Zane Smith - 316 (-400)

24 - Riley Herbst - 309 (-407)

25 - Todd Gilliland - 306 (-410)

26 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 303 (-413)

27 - John Hunter Nemechek - 298 (-418)

28 - Austin Dillon - 270 (-446)

29 - Noah Gragson - 216 (-500)

30 - Josh Berry - 208 (-508)

31 - Ty Dillon - 202 (-514)

32 - Alex Bowman - 199 (-517)

33 - Cole Custer - 194 (-522)

34 - Connor Zilisch - 165 (-551)

35 - Cody Ware - 152 (-564)

NASCAR's second annual In-Season Challenge is scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 28 with the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, and this race is set to mark the switch from Amazon Prime Video to TNT Sports. All five tournament races are set to be shown live on TNT. Live coverage of the season's final road course race is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.