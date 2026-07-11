Skip to main content
Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Full Atlanta starting lineup, if NASCAR Cup qualifying is canceled

With rain in the forecast for Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR's qualifying metric could once again come in handy.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, NASCAR Cup Series
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

While EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) is set to become the first track on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule to host its second race this year, it will not become the first track to host its second qualifying session.

The qualifying session for February's race at the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval was rained out, and that started somewhat of a trend for the Cup Series this season. A total of four oval qualifying sessions have been rained out so far in 2026.

Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's 260-lap race is scheduled to take place at 4:40 p.m. ET, and there's a chance that it could become the second Atlanta qualiyfing session of the year to be rained out.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 58% chance of precipitation in Hampton on Saturday, with a thunderstorm predicted to develop during the afternoon.

If NASCAR once again needs to cancel qualifying, the 38-car starting lineup would be determined by the two-variable metric that has been in place since the 2025 season began.

That formula, which is based on each car's finish in the most recent race and each team's rank in the owner standings, is generally used to determine qualifying orders. The qualifying order is simply reversed when it needs to be used to determine a starting lineup.

Thanks to his P1 position in the point standings and his P3 finish in the series' most recent race at Chicagoland Speedway this past Sunday, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin would be on pole at Atlanta if qualifying is once again rained out.

Here's how the full Atlanta starting lineup would look.

NASCAR Cup lineup at Atlanta if qualifying is canceled

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

5

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

8

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

12

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

13

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

14

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

21

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

27

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

31

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

33

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

34

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

35

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

36

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

38

B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

TNT Sports' live coverage of the Quaker State 400 is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 12. Don't miss any of the action from EchoPark Speedway's second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season!

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/NASCAR Cup Series