NASCAR Cup race in Atlanta not being shown live on NBC: How to watch

Under NASCAR's previous media rights agreement, NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule would have gotten underway a couple of weeks ago now. But ahead of the 2025 season, a new seven-year, $7.7 billion deal that included not only Fox and NBC but also Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports went into effect.

As a result, Fox's season-opening portion of the calendar dropped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), and NBC's season-ending portion was cut down from 20 to 14. Prime Video and TNT were each given five races in between.

After Prime Video's five-race slate, which once again began with May's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, wrapped up with the new race on Naval Base Coronado in June, TNT aired the races at Sonoma Raceway and Chicagoland Speedway.

TNT's coverage is set to continue this weekend from EchoPark Speedway, also known as Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Atlanta NASCAR Cup race not being shown on NBC

The Quaker State 400 is the third race on TNT's portion of this year's broadcast schedule. The 2025 season marked TNT's return to the sport for the first time since 2014, and the Atlanta race led off the channel's coverage. This year, Sonoma led things off.

Just as the case was a year ago, TNT's broadcast schedule consists of the entire five-race NASCAR In-Season Challenge tournament, which is also now in its second season after a successful debut in 2025. Even aside from Atlanta and Sonoma swapping dates, this year's tournament saw a few key changes scheduling-wise, including two new venues.

There are eight drivers still eligible to win the tournament heading into Sunday's 260-lap quarterfinal race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval, including polesitter Ryan Blaney of Team Penske.

TNT's broadcast booth makeup is notably the same as Prime Video's, just as it was a year ago. Adam Alexander, who is also the full-time play-by-play announcer for the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series on the CW Network, is the lead announcer, and he is joined by analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte.

Beyond this weekend, remaining TNT races on this year's calendar are scheduled to take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Cup Series is set to have its final off weekend of the season in early August, and NBC is then set to take over the broadcasting duties at Iowa Speedway the following week.

Tune in to TNT on Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is the 20th of 26 races on the 2026 regular season schedule.