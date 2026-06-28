NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma not being shown live on Prime: How to watch

While TNT Sports was not a part of the previous NASCAR media rights agreement, it returned in 2025 as a part of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion deal, along with newcomer Amazon Prime Video.

Prime and TNT were each allotted five mid-season races, between Fox's season-opening portion of the schedule, which dropped from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), and NBC's season-ending portion of the schedule, which dropped from 20 races to 14.

Prime's coverage wrapped up this past weekend at the brand-new Coronado Street Course, officially Qualcomm Circuit for sponsorship purposes, after it also included the mainstay events at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Pocono Raceway.

Sonoma NASCAR Cup race not on Prime

Under the old agreement, Sonoma Raceway traditionally wrapped up Fox's portion of the schedule before NBC took over for the remainder of the season, although it was held a few weeks earlier in June.

Under the new agreement, that old schedule slot would have placed it toward the end of Prime Video's coverage. However, Sunday's Toyota Save Mart 350 is set to kick off TNT's portion instead.

A year ago, Sonoma also hosted one of the five races shown live on TNT, although that race was the third, rather than the first.

Notably, this year's five-race TNT slate is once again set to encompass the annual In-Season Challenge, so Sonoma is set to host the opening round, rather than round three like it did in the inaugural tournament a year ago.

A total of 32 drivers are set up in a bracket based on the point standings from after the race at Pocono Raceway two weekends ago, with head-to-head matchups determining who advances to the next round and who doesn't.

For the second year in a row, the TNT broadcast booth consists of the same three individuals who were in the booth during Prime's five races. Adam Alexander is the lead announcer, alongside analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte.

TNT's portion of the schedule is set to run through the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in late July. NBC is set to take over in August, following the season's second and final off weekend after the Brickyard 400, at Iowa Speedway.

TNT Sports' live coverage of the Toyota Save Mart 350 from Sonoma Raceway is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 28. Tune in for live coverage of the In-Season Challenge opener!