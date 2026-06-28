Sonoma NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has led the NASCAR Cup Series point standings after each of the 2026 season's first 17 races, thanks to his record-setting three-race win streak to start the year and his series-high five victories (all in the first nine races) overall.

But what was a 129-point lead after the road course race at Watkins Glen International in May has dwindled down to eight points, as Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin has won three of the five races contested since. In all five of those races, he has cut into his own driver's lead.

As a road course, Sonoma Raceway is expected to suit Reddick more so than Hamlin, but we said the same thing a week ago at the Coronado Street Course, where it looked like Reddick's lead would finally grow again before a late tire issue. Hamlin only finished P14, but it was enough to move closer to P1 in points.

Here's how things stand heading into Sunday's 110-lap Toyota Save Mart 350 around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) Sonoma, California natural terrain road course.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Sonoma

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 716 0 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 708 -8 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 583 -133 4 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 536 -180 5 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 535 -181 6 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 534 -182 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 500 -216 8 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 478 -238 9 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 476 -240 10 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 431 -285

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Sonoma as the Toyota Save Mart 350 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 716 (0)



2 - Denny Hamlin - 708 (-8)



3 - Ryan Blaney - 583 (-133)



4 - Ty Gibbs - 545 (-171)



5 - Kyle Larson - 538 (-178)



6 - Chase Elliott - 534 (-182)



7 - Chris Buescher - 500 (-216)



8 - Carson Hocevar - 483 (-233)



9 - Daniel Suarez - 478 (-238)



10 - Christopher Bell - 431 (-285)

NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 716 (0)

2 - Denny Hamlin - 708 (-8)

3 - Ryan Blaney - 584 (-132)

4 - Ty Gibbs - 555 (-161)

5 - Kyle Larson - 538 (-178)

6 - Chase Elliott - 534 (-182)

7 - Chris Buescher - 500 (-216)

8 - Carson Hocevar - 483 (-233)

9 - Daniel Suarez - 478 (-238)

10 - Christopher Bell - 440 (-276)

NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Full standings after Toyota Save Mart 350

TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage of NASCAR's second In-Season Challenge race, the eero 400, from Chicagoland Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 5. Tune in and don't miss any of the action from the Joliet, Illinois oval's first Cup Series race in seven years.