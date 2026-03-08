Tyler Reddick extends NASCAR points lead, without even winning

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is unbeaten through the first three races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, something that nobody in the first 77 years of the series had ever been able to say.

After winning at Daytona International Speedway, EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), and Circuit of the Americas (COTA), his points lead over teammate Bubba Wallace is massive, having grown each race.

And it is even more massive because of the fact that NASCAR boosted the value of race wins from 40 to 55 points over the offseason. Reddick's lead entering Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway was 70, rather than 25.

Reddick opened up the 312-lap Straight Talk Wireless 500 around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval with a fourth place finish in the first 60-lap stage after starting eighth, netting him seven extra points. Wallace and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott, who entered the race third in points, did not finish in the top 10.

Keep tabs on our race updates here.

As a result, Reddick extended his points lead to 77, and aside from Wallace and Elliott, just two other drivers have scored more than half the number of points that Reddick has scored so far this year.

Those two drivers, Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, both finished ahead of Reddick in stage one to boost their own point tallies. Blaney would have been within that threshold even had he not won the stage, while Logano's third place finish in the stage is what allowed him to surpass half of Reddick's mark.

Here's a look at the top 10 in the point standings following the first stage at Phoenix.

Tyler Reddick extends NASCAR points lead

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 193 0 2 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 116 -77 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 114 -79 4 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 110 -83 5 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 98 -95 6 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 91 -102 7 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 90 -103 8 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 86 -107 9 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 83 -110 10 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 82 -111

Follow along with our in-race point standings updates here.

Can Reddick get to the front and become the first driver to win four consecutive races since Jimmie Johnson in 2007?

Today's race is on Fox Sports 1, not Fox like the season's first three races. Fox is not set to broadcast another NASCAR Cup Series race until the event at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, April 19. Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule is set to extend through the exhibition All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 17. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!