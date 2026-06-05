Bubba Wallace facing a familiar harsh reality amid brutal stretch

Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway was the latest race dominated by Toyota, only this time around, it ended the night in victory lane following Denny Hamlin's thrilling win just outside the Music City.

While a blatant start violation proved what NASCAR fans have known for 20 years, Hamlin continues to defy all odds and win at a time in his career when many drivers are either retired or far past their prime. On Sunday, he led a Joe Gibbs Racing 1-2-3 finish. But the results have not been the same across the board for all Toyota drivers.

Bubba Wallace, one of Hamlin's three drivers for 23XI Racing alongside points leader Tyler Reddick and Riley Herbst, could not have asked for a better start to the season, with a top 11 finish in each of the first five races. That consistency gave him the series' best worst finish at the time, and it appeared to be an indication of what his 2026 season could become.

However, Sunday's 32nd place DNF Nashville became his sixth finish of 22nd or worse in the nine most recent races and his third such result in a row. Sure, he was an innocent bystander when Carson Hocevar and Chris Buescher got together, causing Buescher to go up the track into Wallace to ignite a multi-car wreck that also involved the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets of William Byron and Alex Bowman.

But Wallace now finds himself 15th in the standings, only 34 points clear of Ryan Preece, who suffered a second consecutive DNF at Nashville and is now the top driver outside of the provisional playoff picture. It is a sight that has become far too familiar for Wallace throughout his Cup Series career.

Bubba Wallace looking to buck recent trend of poor finishes

Wallace led the series with 53 stage points and was even second in points after five races before a Darlington Raceway disaster served as a precursor to what was ahead. Despite being among the contenders after qualifying second, he was collected in an incident involving Hamlin and Erik Jones, ending his day prematurely in 34th to begin a brutal stretch of races.

A pair of top 10 finishes at Kansas Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway at least gave the Mobile, Alabama, native something to stop the bleeding momentarily. However, he has only scored 30 or more points twice in the nine most recent races and has struggled to consistently string solid results together like his Toyota counterparts.

Frustration with his string of poor results was evident from Wallace after the Nashville wreck.

"It's been a long couple weeks; just tired," Wallace said after exiting the infield care center, per NASCAR.com. "But I've become the [expletive] when I let this carry over in the Mondays and Tuesdays, so somehow, put on a face. As soon as I hit the wall, steering was locked and no brakes, so I hate it for the No. 48 team. I knew cars were coming still and that one sucked."

If there is a silver lining for Wallace, the series is set to visit Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. According to NASCAR Insights, his 48 laps led there in the Next Gen era are tied for the sixth-most. His second place finish there in 2022 is one of two top five finishes he has at the track in the Next Gen car.

Most laps led at Michigan with the NextGen car pic.twitter.com/05ZFd4Yq9y — NASCAR Insights (@NASCARInsights) June 3, 2026

Wallace seemingly always finds himself around the postseason cut line. He only qualified for the playoffs twice during his first five seasons with 23XI Racing, needing a win in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to lock up his berth a year ago.

To put it simply, this is a position that has become all too familiar for the driver of the No. 23 Toyota, and it does not look like that is going to change this season.

The most concerning part for Wallace this year has been his lack of time near the front. While he has put himself toward the front on multiple occasions, his three laps led at Talladega are his only laps led since the race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) in February.

Meanwhile, Reddick leads the series with five wins and has been in the mix essentially every week.

It would be a huge surprise if the No. 23 team does not qualify for the Chase, when you consider the speed that Toyota has had and where Wallace was at in points earlier this season. However, for them to even feel remotely close to being legitimate contenders, the execution and results must catch up, or the 2026 season could continue to spiral out of control.