Controversial NASCAR decision changes the Cup standings, playoff picture

Just minutes after crossing the finish line in second place in Monday morning's Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace was officially scored in 29th.

Many NASCAR fans saw the penalty coming, given the fact that Wallace went below the double yellow line on the 263rd and final lap around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georiga oval as he drove down the back straightaway.

Wallace disputed the fact that he could have gained an advantage, even though NASCAR deemed him to have advanced from third to second, since he noted that he lifted to try to give the place back. A shove from Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, however, nullified whatever attempt Wallace made to give up any advantage he might have gained.

Bubba Wallace penalty alters NASCAR standings, playoffs

But Wallace's penalty is far more than just a stripped second-place finish in the grand scheme of things. Because he was dropped all the way to the tail end of the lead lap, he scored 27 fewer points than he would have scored, and 27 other drivers gained an additional point that they would not have scored.

So he lost 28 points to 27 different competitors.

Wallace was originally 83 points above the playoff cut line, which sits between Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones and Team Penske's Joey Logano. He was 12th in the point standings, which is worth 20 bonus points after the playoff reset.

Now he's just 55 points ahead of Logano, and he's dropped to 13th, which is worth just 15 bonus points. Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, who had been one point behind Wallace in 13th, is now 27 points ahead of him in 12th.

Between Wallace and the cut line are Team Penske's Austin Cindric (+32), Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen (+31), and Jones (+8). Aside from Logano (-8), the only other driver within 40 points of the cut line is RFK Racing's Ryan Preece, who sits 26 points behind but would be just one back if not for a penalty of his own from back in May.

The 21st of 26 races on this year's NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule is lined up to be the first points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996. TNT is set to provide live coverage of the Window World 450 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 19.