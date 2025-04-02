The Formula 1 star poised to remain in F1 after he retires

The Australian Grand Prix marked a rough start to Carlos Sainz Jr.'s stint at Williams, with an early DNF after he crashed into the wall on a very wet track. Typically, a DNF leads to a driver heading back to the paddock to take off their race suit, then returning to the garage for the rest of the Grand Prix.

Sainz, aligning with his words when he initially signed his contract at Williams, stepped forward and remained engaged on the pit wall for the remainder of the Grand Prix. His eyes were stuck on his teammate, Alex Albon, and he made sure he crossed the finish line in a good spot.

The Spanish driver played a part in making a crucial call for Albon to box during the latter stage of the race. Despite the 29-year-old’s hesitance, he eventually agreed with the call that blossomed into a P5 finish, resulting in history for Williams. It was their first top five finish since George Russell’s P2 in Spa back in 2021.

Carlos Sainz would make a great Formula 1 team strategist

The Spaniard helping out Albon in Melbourne was not an isolated instance of good judgment, nor was it luck. During his Ferrari days, Sainz put on a strategic masterclass during the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.

He was well aware of his pace to the point where he voluntarily kept Lando Norris within DRS range so that neither of the Mercedes drivers could overtake him. A performance for the ages saw Sainz take the top step on the podium.

The 30-year-old has been in Formula 1 for a decade now and has long been displaying his strong grasp of track conditions and tire-related strategies. Such knowledge is crucial for any team, as poor strategy calls still are seen regularly.

When Sainz decides that his time behind the steering wheel is done, it's a pretty safe bet that his skillset would be highly valued with a headset and a seat along the pit wall. And who knows? A return to Ferrari could be on the cards several years from now.