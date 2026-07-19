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Ryan Blaney issued huge penalty before North Wilkesboro NASCAR race

Ryan Blaney won't start Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on pole position.
ByAsher Fair|
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Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, North Wilkesboro Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, North Wilkesboro Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's Window World 450 NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway was canceled due to rain, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney was set to start on pole.

Blaney earned the pole position for this 450-lap race around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval by virtue of the qualifying metric, which factors in each driver's finish in the most recent race and each car's rank in the owner standings.

But Blaney will not start from P1 on the grid after the No. 12 team made an unapproved adjustment to his car due to a power steering issue.

Ryan Blaney penalized at North Wilkesboro

As a result, Blaney is set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane, although he's still set to start ahead of Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain, who is set to drop to the rear after having been slated to start 13th due to three pre-race inspection failures. Chastain must also do a drive-through penalty on the race's first green flag lap.

Blaney is set to take the green flag in 35th, so everybody who had been slated to start behind him on the inside lane (minus Chastain) is set to move up by one row (two spots) each.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell is set to move up from third to first, but it's the No. 54 Toyota of teammate Ty Gibbs, who had been slated to start second, that is set to be the control car. Gibbs is still set to start on the outside, since neither driver will have lane choice after Blaney's penalty.

While dropping from the front to the back is significant, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin dropped to the rear after taking pole at Michigan International Speedway in June, and he rallied to win. He also won at Nashville Superspeedway one week prior, after jumping the start from pole and being forced to serve a drive-through penalty that dropped him to last right away.

Here's a look at the updated Window World 450 starting lineup at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Updated NASCAR Cup lineup at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Order

Driver

1

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

10

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

15

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

18

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

20

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

21

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

27

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

34

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

35

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

TNT is currently providing live coverage of the Window World 450 from North Wilkesboro Speedway. Don't miss any of the action from the semifinal round of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge tournament!

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