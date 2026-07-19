North Wilkesboro NASCAR qualifying: Full Window World 450 starting lineup

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday's Window World 450 NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway by virtue of having the top score in the qualifying metric following his victory at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) this past Monday morning.

Saturday's qualifying session at North Wilkesboro became the fifth oval qualifying session of the year to be rained out.

As a result, a combination of each driver's finish in the most recent race and each car's position in the owner standings determined the full 37-car starting lineup for Sunday's 450-lap race around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval, a track that hasn't hosted a Cup Series points race since 1996.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 54 Toyota. Teammate Christopher Bell, whom Blaney is up against in his In-Season Challenge tournament semifinal matchup, is set to start third in the No. 20 Toyota. Bell won the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro in 2025.

The other semifinal matchup is set to feature Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott (10th) and Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland (18th).

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Order Driver 1 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 2 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 6 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 7 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 10 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 12 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 13 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 14 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 15 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 21 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 22 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 29 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 31 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 35 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 37 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Live coverage of the Window World 450 from North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to be provided by TNT beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19. Don't miss the track's first Cup Series points race in three decades!