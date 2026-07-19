North Wilkesboro NASCAR qualifying: Full Window World 450 starting lineup

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday's Window World 450 NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway by virtue of having the top score in the qualifying metric following his victory at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) this past Monday morning.
Saturday's qualifying session at North Wilkesboro became the fifth oval qualifying session of the year to be rained out.
As a result, a combination of each driver's finish in the most recent race and each car's position in the owner standings determined the full 37-car starting lineup for Sunday's 450-lap race around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval, a track that hasn't hosted a Cup Series points race since 1996.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 54 Toyota. Teammate Christopher Bell, whom Blaney is up against in his In-Season Challenge tournament semifinal matchup, is set to start third in the No. 20 Toyota. Bell won the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro in 2025.
The other semifinal matchup is set to feature Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott (10th) and Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland (18th).
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Order
Driver
1
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
6
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
10
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
14
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
15
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
21
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
22
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
27
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
29
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
31
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
35
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
37
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Live coverage of the Window World 450 from North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to be provided by TNT beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19. Don't miss the track's first Cup Series points race in three decades!
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