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North Wilkesboro NASCAR qualifying: Full Window World 450 starting lineup

The starting lineup is set for NASCAR's first Cup Series points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996.
ByAsher Fair|
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Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, North Wilkesboro Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, North Wilkesboro Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday's Window World 450 NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway by virtue of having the top score in the qualifying metric following his victory at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) this past Monday morning.

Saturday's qualifying session at North Wilkesboro became the fifth oval qualifying session of the year to be rained out.

As a result, a combination of each driver's finish in the most recent race and each car's position in the owner standings determined the full 37-car starting lineup for Sunday's 450-lap race around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval, a track that hasn't hosted a Cup Series points race since 1996.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs is set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 54 Toyota. Teammate Christopher Bell, whom Blaney is up against in his In-Season Challenge tournament semifinal matchup, is set to start third in the No. 20 Toyota. Bell won the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro in 2025.

The other semifinal matchup is set to feature Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott (10th) and Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland (18th).

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Order

Driver

1

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

6

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

10

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

12

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

15

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

18

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

21

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

22

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

27

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

35

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Live coverage of the Window World 450 from North Wilkesboro Speedway is set to be provided by TNT beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19. Don't miss the track's first Cup Series points race in three decades!

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