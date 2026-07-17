Bubba Wallace continues to play with fire after Atlanta disaster

Ryan Blaney put on a masterful drive in Monday morning's Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), leading 171 of the 263 laps in the win and nearly putting together a maximum points day in an overtime finish.

While the finishing order shows that he was just ahead of Christopher Bell, one of only four drivers remaining in the In-Season Challenge after the field was cut in half for the third race in a row, Bubba Wallace was originally scored as the runner-up until NASCAR penalized him for going below the double yellow line and dropped him from second to 29th, making him the last driver on the lead lap.

Wallace was adamant that he did not advance his position, but Ty Gibbs gave him a push and essentially eliminated any argument he had of not making up any ground on track. The penalty was ultimately warranted and marked yet another missed opportunity for Wallace.

The 29th place finish is Wallace's sixth finish outside the top 20 in the nine most recent races. Granted, he has a trio of top six finishes during that span, including a season-best runner-up result on Naval Base Coronado, but the lack of consistency has put Wallace in a vulnerable playoff position that he knows all too well.

Bubba Wallace lets another opportunity slip away

The double yellow line penalty was not the only setback Wallace faced at Atlanta, either. As the field came off turn four to complete the second stage, he came down to block Gibbs, who ultimately made contact with his bumper and sent him for a spin through the infield grass. Wallace was running sixth at the time, so he once again left points on the table with the spin.

As a result of the penalty alone, he scored 27 fewer points, and 27 other drivers gained a point on him. Prior to the race, Wallace was 77 points above the cut line, and he was initially 83 ahead after it ended. But after the penalty, that cushion is down to 55 with six races remaining on the regular season schedule.

Any chance Wallace had of making his case for keeping the runner-up spot was dismissed after a 31-minute meeting with NASCAR officials immediately after the race.

While Wallace was quick to point out that he felt like he did not advance his position, NASCAR vice president of racing communications Mike Forde quickly dispelled that notion during an appearance on the Hauler Talk podcast later in the week.

"Unfortunately for Bubba, attempting to give the position back does not matter in this rule," Forde said, per NASCAR.com's Nate Ryan. "If you go below the line and race below the line to improve your position, that's where it happens."

Regardless, while Wallace was frustrated with Gibbs after the race's conclusion just prior to 2:00 a.m. ET and had zero success in getting the last-lap penalty overturned, that finish was just the latest of many outcomes this season that has kept Wallace near the Chase bubble when he's had the speed to be well above it.

For awhile earlier this season, Wallace had the series' best worst finish and was as high as second in points behind 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick, even after Reddick had won the first three races of the season. That all came to a screeching halt when a Darlington Raceway disaster left Wallace with a 34th place finish after getting caught up in a multi-car crash with Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones.

To his credit, it has not all been his fault. He was also collected in a multi-car crash at Nashville Superspeedway and has had race-winning speed at most ovals, but the results have not matched the pace. From driver and pit crew mistakes to simply being an innocent bystander at times, it has been a season of missed opportunities for Wallace.

While Blaney's surge has put him in a position to achieve what once looked impossible as a potential regular season title contender, Wallace is in a much different position. Aside from an upcoming trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he won the 2025 Brickyard 400, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the rest of the regular season. The four remaining tracks that measure one mile or less, plus the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway, present a lot of unknowns.

If Wallace wants to lock up his Chase spot and create some more separation from the bubble, he can't afford to leave empty-handed like he did at Atlanta. If he continues to lose out on valuable points, it could be a long road ahead for one of the season's hottest drivers in the early going.